2018’s Most Popular Blog Posts
Rooftop solar, gasoline price mystery, bike-sharing and more.
The Energy Institute Blog plays a unique, and I believe important, role in the energy field. Each week one of our contributors, all energy economists, shares timely and independent analysis on a current topic. We write our posts for policymakers and business professionals (Like you!). Climate change policy, inequality, energy for sustainable development and the future of transportation are all important themes.
Now, the ten most popular blog posts from 2018:
1. Why Am I Paying $65/year for Your Solar Panels?
700,000 California homes now have solar panels; what does this mean for everyone else’s rates?
by Lucas Davis (3/26/18)
2. California’s Mystery Gasoline Surcharge Continues
It’s time for lawmakers to make the $3 billion per year puzzle a priority.
by Severin Borenstein (2/26/18)
3. The Sharing Economy is Learning How to Ride a Bike
The sharing economy wants to fight congestion and pollution … with bicycles.
by Meredith Fowlie (2/20/18)
4. Lessons in Regulatory Hubris
What the Solar Rooftop Standard has to tell us about our climate policies.
by James Bushnell (5/14/18)
5. What Does Daylight Saving Time Really Save?
DST can coordinate societal shifts to better use daylight…but at a cost.
by Severin Borenstein (7/2/18)
6. The Electricity Price Isn’t Right
Setting prices too low is a climate problem, but so is setting prices too high.
by Severin Borenstein (9/17/18)
7. Bitcoins Should Be Called BTUcoins, and That’s a Problem
Because electricity is not priced optimally, we all pay for excessive Bitcoin mining.
by Maximilian Auffhammer & Catherine Wolfram (1/8/18)
8. Does Solving Energy Poverty Help Solve Poverty?
Recent research questions a widely held belief.
by Catherine Wolfram, Kenneth Lee & Edward Miguel (3/12/18)
9. Does Rooftop Solar Help the Distribution System?
California’s rooftop solar mandate is an opportune moment to revisit a pair of prescient studies by Michael Cohen and coauthors.
by Lucas Davis (6/26/18)
10. Are We Promoting the Right Kind of Energy Efficiency?
20% of industrial consumers adopted a new energy efficiency software tool.
by Catherine Wolfram (1/29/18)
