Small Actions Matter for Reducing Oil Consumption
Right now even modest steps taken to use less gasoline and diesel would have a big impact on prices.
With or without formal sanctions, oil buyers are shunning Russian crude, unwilling to buy from Russia even at a considerable discount. Russia is the world’s second biggest oil exporter, so any change in Russian production is a major disruption to the global crude oil market.
As a result, crude oil prices are above $110 per barrel, almost twice as high as one year ago. In the U.S., Canada, and elsewhere, producers are ramping up production, but it could take months for these new investments to come online.
Much has been written about the potential for electric vehicles to decrease global oil consumption. Over a longer time horizon, electric vehicles probably represent the best opportunity for substantial reductions in oil consumption. But in the short run, supply chain shortages and outrageous markups make it difficult to get your hands on a shiny new EV.
What we need right now are more immediate solutions. In today’s blog, I want to talk about some small actions that can be taken right now to decrease consumption of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. The global oil market is extremely tight right now, so even modest steps taken to reduce demand would have a big impact on the global supply-demand balance.
How Big is the Shock?
There is no question that Russia plays a major role in global oil markets. Before the crisis, Russia exported 5 million barrels per day. The IEA estimates that as much as 3 million barrels per day could be shut in as sanctions continue to take hold.
This is a large supply shock. According to a recent report from the Dallas Fed, this is “one of the largest supply shortfalls since the 1970s”. The report is pessimistic about the ability and willingness of other oil producers to increase output in the short-run, and points out that the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and other reserves are insufficient to compensate for a prolonged shortfall.
Essentially, the problem is that there is a short-run supply constraint. Given this lack of flexibility on the supply side, the demand side becomes much more important. Global oil demand is about 100 million barrels per day, so the lost barrels amount to about 3% of the global market. It won’t be easy, but what this means is that even a 1% or 2% decrease in global oil demand could substantially improve the current supply-demand imbalance.
Modest Actions
Take driving speed for example. On the freeway, reducing your speed by 5 to 10 miles-per-hour can improve fuel economy by 7%-14%. The IEA calculates that slower driving in high-income countries could save 0.4 million barrels per day. The IEA envisions this happening through lower speed limits but, of course, voluntary restraint could play a big role too.
Even better, how about switching to public transportation, walking and cycling? Yes, I know, the classic joke about public transportation is that everyone is in favor of everyone else taking public transportation. But if there were ever a time to leave the private vehicle at home, it is now. The IEA calculates that short-term substitution toward greener transportation modes in high-income countries could save 0.3 million barrels per day.
While you’re at it, don’t forget about carpooling. The IEA calculates that a 50% increase in average vehicle occupancy across 1-in-10 trips in high-income countries, combined with regular tire pressure monitoring– which can improve fuel economy by up to 3% – could save 0.5 million barrels per day.
This is already 1.2 million barrels per day. And I haven’t said anything about taking *fewer* vehicle trips, or *fewer* flights, or *fewer* Amazon deliveries. If you are a household with multiple vehicles, you can also make sure the person driving more is using the more fuel-efficient vehicle.
The recent IEA report “A 10-Point Plan to Cut Oil Use”, describes ten ideas for immediate actions in advanced economies that, according to their estimates, could reduce global oil demand by 2.7 million barrels per day.
Connected World
Putin’s war has reminded me how deeply connected we all are. Part of the connection is through energy markets, which affect and are affected by every part of the conflict. From the growing flows of natural gas to Europe, to surging European coal prices, to the global market for uranium, there are so many ways we are connected through energy.
The global oil market is a particularly stark example. Until greater supplies come online, there is basically a fixed amount of oil for the entire planet, so every gallon that we can save is another gallon that can be used to help the people most directly impacted by the conflict in Europe.
We can do this!
Lucas Davis is the Jeffrey A. Jacobs Distinguished Professor in Business and Technology at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. He is a Faculty Affiliate at the Energy Institute at Haas, a coeditor at the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He received a BA from Amherst College and a PhD in Economics from the University of Wisconsin. His research focuses on energy and environmental markets, and in particular, on electricity and natural gas regulation, pricing in competitive and non-competitive markets, and the economic and business impacts of environmental policy.
Hi Lucas, I’ve been thinking along the same lines. Here is my draft Op Ed. I have a spread-sheet of data to support the numbers if you are interested:
An Energy Victory Garden
The coverage of President Biden’s recent trip to Europe misses a key opportunity for the US to support resistance to Russian war on Ukraine. An effective and strategic response is important American due to our horror at human suffering caused by the invasion, combined with concern over dramatic increases in world-market-linked prices for oil and natural gas (“gas”). The price rise is especially hard on low-income people, and hurts jobs in business and industry. Plans to halt Russian oil imports leaves a 3-7% gap in US oil supply, driving prices higher. When the price of oil stays above $114/barrel, the US goes into or approaches recession. It’s above that now and could go higher.
The crisis won’t be over soon and could escalate. Combat stalemate on the ground may prompt Putin to attack US and NATO military equipment and humanitarian supply-lines. We are one stray artillery shell away from a nuclear plant meltdown that spreads radiation across Europe. These events, and rising deaths of women and children in Ukraine, may drive European countries to intervene militarily. This will get worse before it gets better.
So, what can Americans do now? Americans can help by using less oil and gas, freeing-up more to export to Europe. This will reduce our own vulnerability to high fossil fuel prices and moderate inflation. Using less is far more practical than proposals to expand US gas export and production capacity. That simply takes too long and would be a ticking-time-bomb for investors who will face stranded assets well before the 30-year infrastructure debt is paid off. We can increase LNG exports without new infrastructure by tapping American good will and the many ways to cut domestic gas demand.
This would complement similar efforts in the EU. On March 14th the International Energy Agency said fossil fuel demand cuts are a key strategy to respond to the Russian invasion. For example, turning down the thermostat for building heat in Europe by 1 degree centigrade would reduce gas demand by 10 billion cubic meters/year (BCF). (7% of Russian gas imports). The EU plans to use this as one of several strategies to cut year-end EU Russian gas imports by 2/3rds. But they need help with the rest.
A 10% reduction in gas and electricity use in US residential and commercial buildings will save enough gas to displace 24% of the gas Russia annually supplies to Europe (about 24.3 BCF). Similarly, lower transportation fuel use would reduce or eliminate price effects of blocking Russian oil imports to the US.
Can this be done? Think of this as a modern day “victory garden,” as used by Americans “on the home front” during WWII to support efforts to resist Nazi aggression in Europe. A 10% cut in home and business energy use will create no hardship and will reduce electricity, gas and vehicle fuel bills.
Can a conservation-derived gas surplus be delivered to the EU? Yes. EU has unused LNG import capacity and there is spare tanker capacity. The US dramatically increased LNG exports to EU in the past few months. Tapping the conservation impulse at home and work can make sure that continues.
Does this mean every household and business has to cut electricity and gas demand by 10%? No. Low-income households, and pandemic-stressed businesses have already reduced usage. But if others cut their gas/oil use we can reduce average demand 10%. Many businesses are poised to invest in wind, solar, battery and heat-pump technologies to reduce demand for gas in power generation and buildings.
Why should we help Europeans? Gas export revenues feed Putin’s war machine and the human suffering that follows. This crisis will repeat until Putin runs out of oil and gas revenues to finance aggression.
So, if you have the urge to poke a finger in Putin’s eye, and the hole in your wallet:
• Turn down the thermostat on gas-fired furnaces and gas or electric water heaters;
• Drive less, walk more, use mass transit;
• Conserve water to indirectly reduce electricity and gas demand;
• Raise the thermostat on air conditioning and shift its use off peak;
• Buy electric cars/trucks, solar/battery systems and heat-pumps for homes and businesses;
• Support policies to reduce methane leaks from oil/gas wells and pipelines; and,
• Support tax credits for wind/solar investment and other federal investments in clean energy.
Remember, the Russian people did not cause this crisis. Many Russian soldiers were hoodwinked or forced to invade Ukraine. We must come out of this with less hate and less dependence on fossil fuel.
David Wooley,
Goldman School of Public Policy
University of California, Berkeley
Lecturer & Environmental Center Director
2607 Hearst Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94720
dwooley@berkeley.edu
https://gspp.berkeley.edu/centers/cepp
415-271-1135
I agree. I charge my Tesla Model 3 off solar power so no energy is coming from either gasoline or the grid. The max power of these panels is L1 charging from the 1.8 kW solar. see https://egpreston.com/solarpanels.jpg This is a great way to get off fossil fuels and away from the gas price spikes. Folks its time everyone stops driving ICE cars if they can afford it and if you can find a way to charge off your own solar panels then three cheers for your efforts.