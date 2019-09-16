Limitations of Standards
U.S. energy-efficiency requirements for air conditioners illustrate the inherent limitations of standards.
This was a hot summer. July 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded globally. Even in temperate Oakland, California, where I live, there were a lot of people wishing they had air conditioning.
In Oakland it only gets hot a few weeks a year. We don’t need the latest most energy-efficient air conditioner. So why don’t you see my neighbors going out to buy cheap air conditioners?
Because they can’t. In California, we have the same energy-efficiency requirement for new air conditioners as Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and, Florida.
Weather varies enormously across these states, but air conditioner standards do not. A one-size-fits-all standard requires too much energy-efficiency in states like California and not enough in states like Florida. This coarseness is one of the major limitations of standards, and one of the key disadvantages of standards relative to price-based policies.
Lots of Variation
The map below plots annual cooling hours by state. This is the number of hours per year for which a household should expect to use an air conditioner.
Americans experience an average of 1265 “full-load” cooling hours per year, but there is large geographic variation. Within the continental United States average annual cooling hours range from 310 in Maine to 2,771 in Florida, almost a 9∶1 ratio.
Differences across individual cities are even larger, from below 250 in cities like San Francisco, to 3,900 in Miami and even a whopping 4,500 in Key West, FL (yikes!). Oakland is a bit warmer than San Francisco, but still has only a tiny fraction of the cooling hours experienced elsewhere.
Coarse Standards
If you were expecting standards to reflect this underlying variation, you are going to be deeply disappointed. Up until recently, there was only a single national standard for central air conditioners. It didn’t matter where you lived or what your weather was like, there was a single one-size-fits-all standard.
Since 2015, we’ve had separate standards for “North” and “South”. Many people worked hard to get this regional-differentiation in place. This is a step in the right direction. It just doesn’t go nearly far enough. Two regions can’t capture the underlying richness in demand for cooling.
I don’t think more regions is the answer. Even just within the Bay Area, cooling hours vary significantly depending on exactly where you live, and I can’t imagine the logistical, administrative, and legal challenges of moving to a system with hundreds of different stringencies.
Too Much of a Good Thing?
So what? Can you really have “too much” energy-efficiency? Yes. We’d all prefer an air conditioner that costs less to operate, just like we’d all prefer a car with higher MPG, but it costs more.
For air conditioners reviewed in a 2019 Consumer Reports article, there is a strong positive correlation between price and energy-efficiency. How much does it matter? The EIA central air conditioner calculator assumes than an 11% increase in energy-efficiency from SEER 13 to SEER 14.5 costs $556.
I have no idea if $556 is the right number. The academic research on this is quite mixed (see, e.g., here, here, and here). But if it were free to increase SEER then all the manufacturers would be doing it. In fact, the very existence of the “North”/”South” duel standard is an acknowledgment of a cost-efficiency tradeoff.
The broader point is that, regardless of the exact magnitude of the tradeoff, energy-efficient air conditioners matter more for Key West than they do for Oakland. Standards are not an effective tool for getting this allocation right.
This Isn’t Just About Air Conditioners
Air conditioners are a particularly lucid example. But the exact same issue arises with natural gas furnaces. In the United States, heating hours vary even more than cooling hours. The DOE’s two (or in some cases three) regions are too inflexible to capture this richness.
A similar issue arises also with cars and trucks. Some people have long commutes and drive 20,000+ miles per year. Others bike to work and leave their cars mostly in the garage. With passenger vehicles, we have a “fleet average” standard, which builds in some inherent flexibility, but there is still too little attention paid to this underlying variation in usage.
Yes, even light bulbs. My colleague Catherine Wolfram has written about the incandescent “relic” in her basement that gets only 20 minutes of usage a year (10 minutes at Halloween and 10 minutes at Christmas). LEDs have come down so much in price that perhaps it doesn’t make much difference, but current lightbulb standards lump Catherine’s basement bulb right along with bulbs used 1000s of hours a year.
Better Prices and Better Information
It’s no mystery that economists prefer price-based policies over standards. The ideal would be to have all prices set equal to social marginal cost. Where operating costs are high from a societal perspective, consumers would invest a lot in energy-efficiency, and where operating costs are low from a societal perspective, consumers would invest less.
Better information would help too. All major appliances in the United States are required to be sold with yellow EnergyGuide labels. However, the current labels provide only very coarse information based on national average usage. In a recent paper, economist Gib Metcalf and I use an online experiment to show that better labels would lead to significantly better decisions. The average energy-efficiency of selected air conditioners stays about the same, but the allocation is much better. That is, consumers facing high operating costs invest more in energy-efficiency, while consumers facing low operating costs invest less.
U.S. energy-efficiency requirements for air conditioners are simply too coarse an instrument to reflect the underlying variation in usage. This coarseness misses the variation in greenhouse gas emission reductions, too. This is not the only limitation with standards, however. Economists have also pointed out that standards can discourage consumers from buying a product at all. Come to think of it, maybe I’ll just keep using a fan.
Suggested citation: Davis, Lucas. “Limitations of Standards”, Energy Institute Blog, UC Berkeley, September 16, 2019, https://energyathaas.wordpress.com/2019/09/16/limitations-of-standards/
Lucas Davis View All
Lucas Davis is the Jeffrey A. Jacobs Distinguished Professor in Business and Technology at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. He is Faculty Director of the Energy Institute at Haas, a coeditor at the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, and a Faculty Research Fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He received a BA from Amherst College and a PhD in Economics from the University of Wisconsin. Prior to joining Haas in 2009, he was an assistant professor of Economics at the University of Michigan. His research focuses on energy and environmental markets, and in particular, on electricity and natural gas regulation, pricing in competitive and non-competitive markets, and the economic and business impacts of environmental policy.
Perhaps U.S. energy-efficiency requirements for air conditioners illustrate the inherent limitations of standards. However, seems to me they also illustrate the limitations of some (most perhaps, but surely not all) economists’ preferred price-based policies over standards. When you can get all prices set equal to social marginal cost please let us know. And even then you’ll still need standards, given the limitations of price based incentives to drive efficient energy related decision making given that energy is rarely the main game in consumer thinking about their choices. This is well covered territory in the energy policy space – coherent and comprehensive policy frameworks are needed rather than one ‘carbon’ price policy to rule over all. And the test of a policy instrument is not that it works in all cases, such as Catherine’s ‘relic’ in the basement, but provides overall social benefit compared to no policy, or the other policy options that are actually ‘actionable’.
I think the premise that “its is only hot a few weeks a year, so we don’t need one type of standard” is a faulty premise.
That is why another level of research is needed. We are finding out that people who have air-conditioning use the
AC for extended periods, even when not too hot, and that increases with age of the resident. So what should be a few
weeks turns into four plus months. We should not overlay “rational” behavior with “actual behavior.
Adj Prof Scott Sklar
Energy Director
Environment & Energy Management Institute (EEMI)
and Acting Director, GWU Solar Institute
The George Washington University (GWU)
https://eemi.seas.gwu.edu/ sklar@gwu.edu
Personal email: solarsklar@aol.com Ph 703-522-3049
Two issues to consider:
1) The problem of “agency”–Air conditioners generally installed in 3 situations: when the house is built, when a resident desires more cooling or is remodeling, and when the old one fails. The dominant purchases are during the first and third situations. In the first, the home builder does not fully consider the future operating costs for the home owner (and this is even worse for rental properties.) The recent push for all-electric ordinances reflects this situation. Developers also build for a “lowest common denominator” consumer that desire a certain set of traits that disregard costs. In the third, the resident is looking for a quick replacement and rarely weighs the relative features of different ACs. They go with the “box” that can be installed the most quickly at the cheapest possible cIost. (Both of these observations come from discussions with developers and installers.)
2) The transaction costs of searching for the right price/efficiency combination can be high. Individuals situations also vary greatly and the current labels do little to solve that problem. It’s not always possible for consumers to accurately weigh their relative benefits.
“In California, we have the same energy-efficiency requirement for new air conditioners as Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and, Florida.”
Only true for minimum SEER, which isn’t a great efficiency metric in the dry southwest US. AZ, CA, NV, NM have an additional requirement for minimum EER, which does better reflect AC performance in hot, dry climates. HVAC industry tried hard to get rid of the EER requirements during last updates of federal standards.
“A one-size-fits-all standard requires too much energy-efficiency in states like California and not enough in states like Florida.”
That depends on the purpose being served by appliance efficiency standards, which came about in the 1970s in response to the OPEC oil embargo. Originally they had nothing to do with emissions – their purpose was conserve energy in the name of national security, when actually running out of energy was perceived as a credible threat. Since, the purpose of efficiency standards has morphed into preventing carbon emissions, and on a one-atmosphere-fits-all planet, a one-efficiency-fits-all standard is appropriate.
Whether the cost of air conditioning should be “fair” is a social argument more than an economic one. Of course, we’d all prefer to have an air conditioner that costs less to operate. We’d all prefer to have free air conditioning, but we can’t. We are, however, reasonably free to move about wherever they like in the U.S; if we move to the South, we can expect to pay more for air conditioning. It’s a choice. In an idealized situation where electricity is generated with no emissions at all – effectively, a socialized marginal cost of zero – standards are unnecessary, and it doesn’t matter where we live. The market will price air conditioners based on the value of having one that costs less to operate, with no adverse environmental effects either way.
Attempting to game demand vs. supply to protect the environment will always require making a free, competitive market for appliances less free and competitive – another argument for the benefits of providing zero-carbon energy from well-regulated, monopoly sources.
First, the social costs of AC use varies by region because GHG emissions per kWh vary. Second, the point of this post is that uniform standards can present economic barriers to some consumers replacing their inefficient units with more efficient ones. The question to ask is whether it is better to have a mix of old inefficient and new single efficiency units, or to have a smaller amount of old units and mix of efficiencies for new units. I’m agnostic on the question that needs to be answered either empirically or with modeling/simulations. It cannot be answered with simple assertions.
And no, none of this justifies continued reliance on poorly regulated central utilities, particularly when they have a continuing history of four decades of poor decisions.
“First, the social costs of AC use varies by region because GHG emissions per kWh vary.”
Far easier and more cost-effective to reduce carbon emissions en masse at centralized sources of generation, than by subsidizing an unlimited number of distributed sources. Germany will miss its 2020 emissions target by at least 20% taking that ill-fated route.
“Second, the point of this post is that uniform standards can present economic barriers to some consumers replacing their inefficient units with more efficient ones.”
Standards, modeling, social costs, etc are irrelevant, for all their appliances, when customers are provided with zero-carbon electricity. Then, the value of efficiency is completely at the discretion of the consumer – as it should be. Mark Jacobson still insists a 100%-renewable grid is possible, but apparently you are now resigned to the fact it’s not. Good start.
“And no, none of this justifies continued reliance on poorly regulated central utilities, particularly when they have a continuing history of four decades of poor decisions.”
I don’t know anyone who doesn’t rely on a central utility, and its self-financed distribution network, to provide a reliable supply of electricity – but of course you’re free to part ways with PG&E. After you’ve spent not four decades, but four days trying to get by without that poorly-regulated utility, you’ll be entitled to extol the virtues of “distributed energy resources.” I eagerly await your report.
The reason why policymakers moved to subsidizing distributed resources was precisely because the process of replacing large infrastructure pieces takes too long. In the U.S., the pressure of distributed resources is now making coal generation uneconomic. See https://www.utilitydive.com/news/majority-of-coal-plants-are-uneconomic-to-nearby-wind-solar-report-finds/551187/ as one example analysis.
Yes, in the far future when we have zero emission energy, all emissions will be equally zero, but of course, then the relative efficiency won’t matter from an emission standpoint! You’re arguing a tautology. We are discussing how we move forward TODAY in TODAY’s conditions, where emissions per kWh vary across local regions. In TODAY’s case, the social costs vary by region.
Lucas,
You say “The ideal would be to have all prices set equal to social marginal cost.” Agreed, but SMC is also geographically differentiated (e.g. marginal GHG and criteria emissions from electricity, congestion impacts of driving…) so I’m not sure that would help with this particular issue.
BTW we also live in an area where A/C is really only needed a handful of days a year. I got a micro swamp cooler that blows air over some kind of special ceramic (and water from a small reservoir) and gives a 10 degree F temperature reduction where you point it. It’s not enough to cool even a small room, but it also costs less than $100 and only draws 10W from a USB input, so you can even take it camping with a portable battery.