Mexico Goes Backward on Renewables
Mexico’s decision to suspend renewables auctions is bad news for Mexican electricity consumers and bad news for the environment.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (“AMLO”) has only been in office for 8 months, but he has already made several highly questionable decisions on energy policy. I’m particularly discouraged by the recent step backward on renewables.
After several successful rounds of renewables auctions under the previous administration, AMLO abruptly reversed course, canceling future auctions. Instead, AMLO is putting his support behind fossil fuels. For example, earlier this month he ordered a new natural gas combined cycle plant to be built in the Yucatan.
This is part of a broader move to pull back from Mexico’s energy reforms and return control of the sector to state-owned companies like CFE, the state-owned electric utility. AMLOs decision means moving forward there will be fewer private companies building renewables in Mexico, and more CFE-owned projects. CFE director general says, “Why should we buy power, if we can produce it?”
I see why some would find this “energy sovereignty” idea appealing, but this decision to suspend renewables auctions is a deep mistake. Cancelling renewables auctions is bad for Mexican electricity consumers, bad for the environment, and bad for the country’s long-run commitment to markets.
The Auctions Were Working
AMLO cancelled what would have been Mexico’s fourth renewables auction. The first three auctions were very successful, by just about any metric. During the third auction in November 2017, the average winning bids were 2.1 cents per kilowatt hour. These are shockingly low prices – among the lowest prices for renewables ever observed anywhere in the world.
It is hard to believe that CFE, or any state-owned company, is going to be able to replicate these low costs. Renewables auctions have now been held in 48 countries, and they have proven remarkably effective at delivering rock-bottom prices.
Why? Competition. I spoke with one of the developers from the third auction, and he described how hard his company worked to submit a low bid. The auction forces companies to seek out the best locations with the most cost-effective technologies.
The auctions were not perfect. For example, I’ve heard that the most recent auction could have done a better job weighing locational factors. But this could have been addressed by refining the auction design, not moving away from markets altogether.
AMLO is wrong, moreover, if he thinks these companies are getting rich. There has been so much competition in recent Mexican auctions that profit margins are razor thin. There is also “winner’s curse” and related phenomenon which mean that the winners may actually be losing money.
Bad for Electricity Consumers
AMLO’s decision means Mexican electricity customers will pay higher prices. CFE cannot simply stand still. Electricity consumption in Mexico is growing at 3%+ per year, so Mexico needs to be continually adding generation capacity.
CFE wants to build this capacity itself. But economists have long pointed out that state-owned companies have less incentive than privately-owned companies to minimize costs, and many studies show that as markets become more competitive they become more efficient and higher performing.
There is also the very real possibility that CFE will fail to get new plants built at all. Blackouts are currently rare in Mexico, but this could change as growing electricity demand puts strain on the system. The first three renewables auctions yielded contracts for 7 gigawatts of wind and solar, and projects from the first two auctions are already coming online. It will not be easy for CFE to keep up this level of investment.
Bad for the Environment
But probably the biggest loser is the environment. Mexico had a goal of getting 35 percent of its electricity from clean sources by 2024, but AMLO’s decision puts this goal out of reach.
Rather than private companies building renewables, AMLO has said that the CFE will prioritize modernization of the country’s existing power plants, primarily coal and natural gas. This means more emissions of carbon dioxide, more emissions of local pollutants, and more of all the negative externalities that go along with fossil fuels.
Bad for Markets
Mexico has long been regarded as more risky than more free-market oriented countries like Chile. Cancelling the renewables auctions came as a big surprise to developers, and puts a serious chill on investor interest moving forward.
It takes a substantial commitment of resources to participate in these renewables auctions, and at some point, companies are going to give up on Mexico. Frankly, even if Mexico gets the auctions going again, it is not going to be the same. AMLO’s willingness to change the rules of the game, and his attacks on independent energy regulatory agencies raise serious questions about the long-run commitment to markets.
In the end, it is hard not to be discouraged by these developments. Any way you look at, AMLO’s decision makes Mexico worse off. I’m afraid this one is going to hurt for a long time.
Suggested citation: Davis, Lucas. “Mexico Goes Backward on Renewables”, Energy Institute Blog, UC Berkeley, August 12, 2019, https://energyathaas.wordpress.com/2019/08/12/mexico-goes-backward-on-renewables/
Lucas Davis View All
Lucas Davis is the Jeffrey A. Jacobs Distinguished Professor in Business and Technology at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. He is Faculty Director of the Energy Institute at Haas, a coeditor at the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, and a Faculty Research Fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He received a BA from Amherst College and a PhD in Economics from the University of Wisconsin. Prior to joining Haas in 2009, he was an assistant professor of Economics at the University of Michigan. His research focuses on energy and environmental markets, and in particular, on electricity and natural gas regulation, pricing in competitive and non-competitive markets, and the economic and business impacts of environmental policy.
Lucas,
You seem to agree with AMLO that gas and solar are substitutes. You want to substitute renewables for fossil fuels, and he wants to substitute gas for renewables. But a natural hypothesis is that gas and solar generation are complements, due to the flexibility of one and the intermittency of the other, and that they jointly substitute for coal.
Nor can we be sure that “as markets become more competitive they become more efficient and higher performing.” There are several instances where partial deregulation (and it’s always partial) seems to have increased prices. And I’m sure that there’s some disagreement about how to even measure competitiveness in a world of partial deregulation.
What about innovation? Aghion has shown that on average, innovation vs. competition is humped-shaped, innovation falling when one minus the Lerner index gets above 80% or so. Now we have a tough time measuring efficiency. (Dynamic efficiency can fall as a result of static efficiency being too high.)
It’s plausible that the relationship between deregulation and prices is also non-monotonic. A little deregulation may do more harm than good.
All grist for the research mill.
Jim
Jim
Interesting observations on innovation, dynamic and static efficiency. I’m having trouble imagining what 1 minus the Lerner curve looks like. Does that mean if it is greater than 80%, i.e.,. that profits are smaller due to competition, that innovation goes down? And is there any literature on how the Lerner Index relates to the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI) that is commonly used to measure market power from more easily observed data?
AMLO and CFE’s decision to return to coal has nothing to do with energy and everything to do with political power. To think otherwise is to misunderstand the issues facing Mexico’s energy sector. As for the comments that renewable were never studies to see if they were truly economical…well they really didn’t look very hard. There are so many studies in the US, UK, France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Australia (all in English, all accessible via Google) there there is no excuse.
Finally, when the Coal Museum of Missouri decided to renew its energy purchase agreement, it picked solar because it was 40% cheaper than any other options.
Mexico’s decision to walk away from renewable energy has nothing to do with the energy sector and everything to do with political power and decision making. The current Mexican government’s instinct is that anything it doesn’t directly control is bad — that will change but the damage will have been done
Lucas, I’m not an economist but (correct me if I’m wrong): low profit margins in a free-market economy indicate a lack of demand in relation to supply, and lack of demand for a product is often the result of its real or perceived lack of value.. Could renewables be suffering in Mexico because intermittent electricity is not that useful – not to utilities, not to customers?
IMO, the perspectives of those of us accustomed to cheap, 24/7 electricity need a reset. In 2019, anyone who believes citizens of developing countries should (or will) settle for intermittent, unreliable electricity will be sorely disappointed – and in terms of climate, the sooner, the better. The U.S. needs to set an example by developing and adopting electricity solutions which provide all the benefits of affordable, dispatchable fossil fuel sources but don’t emit CO2.
The low profit margins arise here from “forward pricing” a phenomenon of rapidly evolving markets. It was first formally observed in aerospace pricing in 1960s and became well known in the computer industry of the 1980s. Innovators bank on higher future incomes from innovation to pay for today’s products.
Mexicans, tired of being energy-dependent on a country with a mercurial dimwit for a president (the U.S. supplies 60% of Mexico’s natural gas and over half of its gasoline), elected President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on his platform of “energy sovereignty”. AMLO hopes to see an increase in domestic natural gas production in order to reduce imports of gas from the United States. Why build more renewables, when they only make Mexico more dependent on U.S. gas?
It’s a recurring theme: people don’t want electricity that only works when it’s sunny outside.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nathanielparishflannery/2019/06/07/political-risk-analysis-mexicos-problematic-energy-policy/
In classic Internet troll fashion, you didn’t answer my point of why renewables’ profit margins are so low. I presume then that you’ve withdrawn your previous speculation as incorrect.
As to your change of subject to claims of energy independence, you need to provide evidence of rationality on the part of the Mexican government. Much more likely that they are responding to political pressure from the PEMEX unions to increase national fossil fuel production. It’s the same reason that India continues to run highly inefficient brown coal plants.
Sorry, I didn’t feel the need to respond to your ridiculous “forward pricing” comparison of renewable energy to the 1960s aerospace industry. Really? Wouldn’t “supply/demand” be a more rational explanation for prices of intermittent Mexican solar being in the toilet?
As to your suggestion “political pressure from Pemex unions” is responsible for AMLO’s support for gas, now you’ve really gone off the rails. As the most indebted company in the world ($110 billion in the hole) Pemex is hanging on by a thread. Tossing solar panels into the Rio Grande and drilling for gas might give Pemex workers a chance at a decent income.
Forward pricing is also well documented in the solar industry. I’m not the only one who recognizes this: https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/merchant-income-is-key-in-latest-record-solar-bids
Did you read the Forbes article you posted? “Lopez Obrador, who is known in Mexico by his initials, AMLO, wants to re-build the country’s beleaguered parastatal energy giant Pemex and construct a multi-billion dollar refinery in his home state of Tabasco…AMLO’s energy policy centers around what he calls “energy sovereignty,” which seems to imply a goal of independence from energy imports and a more state-led approach to development of Mexico’s energy resources.” AMLO won the election with the strong back on Mexico’s unions.
If the unreviewed analys- er, activists – at GreenTechMedia didn’t make their bread and butter promoting wind and solar, their forward-pricing thesis might have some value. Here, it looks like an alibi. And supply/demand, an inconvenient truth.
Of course I read the Forbes article, and maybe AMLO was pressured by unions. Or maybe he was pressured by unions, and citizens who wanted reliable, affordable electricity, and Pemex workers who needed a job. Either a) it’s a vast conspiracy seeking to undermine renewable electricity, or b) renewables just don’t work that well. What are the chances?
Mexico’s suspension of “renewables” auctions is a good thing. There never was a scientific and/or engineering analysis that actually established the net environmental benefits of either solar or wind as part of the California power grid. Instead, lobbyists for those generation means lobbied gullible decision-makers to adopt the energy policies that benefited those generation means – and disadvantaged proven zero-emissions large hydro and nuclear power technologies. In California, our nonprofit Californians for Green Nuclear Power at CGNP dot org established the capacity factor, or percentage ON time for both solar and wind was approximately 20% for the half-year ending on January 31, 2017. We used official California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data. Our filings were made before the California Public Utilities Commission and before FERC. Some details are shown in this paper: https://tinyurl.com/Wind-And-Solar-Scam
In California, for about 80% of the time, solar and wind are backed up with natural-gas-fired generation, This generation is dispatched in an inefficient, intermittent fashion that likely nullifies any environmental benefits of either solar or wind. The July, 2019 CAISO Monthly summary at http://www.caiso.com/Documents/MonthlyStats-July2019.pdf shows the “steepest 3-hour ramp” to date was 15,639 MW on January 1, 2019. To put that figure in perspective, recall that Hoover Dam’s nameplate capacity is 2,078 MW. That means the equivalent of about 7 1/2 Hoover Dams of dirty fossil-fired generation had to be turned on during a brief 3-hour interval. This abrupt action is akin to “flooring” your vehicle. Emissions (and wear-and-tear) skyrocket for the natural gas plants being dispatched. CEMS data supports this assertion. Please use the US EPA’s Field Audit Check Tool (FACT) for large combined-cycle gas plants such as SCE’s Mountainview for verification. CGNP also submitted annual heat rate tabulations to the CPUC in the current Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) proceeding R.16-02-007 that document these environmental harms that are a consequence of natural gas-fired generation being dispatched in an inefficient stop-and-start manner. Solar and wind have been heavily promoted by natural gas suppliers. The evidence shows more, not less natural gas is being combusted – great news for natural gas suppliers and bad news for the environment.
These concerns should be covered in greater detail in the Energy Institute Blog. I’m willing to submit more detailed information based on CGNP’s filings before the CPUC and FERC.
The State of Ohio just repudiated the so-called “renewable portfolio standard” (RPS) with the recent passage of Ohio HB 6. They are also rewarding the zero-emissions properties of nuclear power. California should promptly adopt a zero-emissions credit program. CGNP is a partner to Environmental Progress in advocating for this long-overdue change to California energy policies.
Very relevant points made by drgenenelson. The flaw in many justifications for ‘renewables’ [wind and solar] is that they look only at part of the picture.
It would be helpful to get some cradle-to-cradle life cycle analyses – including construction [foundations and specially built roads], the manufacture of components/ system, and the fully mitigated disposal at end of life [especially for the toxic solar panel materials]. The environmental impact of noise and changed wind patterns? The ground effects of solar farms hogging the sunlight/heat being shaded from the ground.
A metric is needed that integrates the full-life-cycle efficiency: TOTAL energy generated divided by TOTAL energy consumed in producing, installing, disassembling, and fully mitigated reprocessing. Of course will have to include a FULL scrubbing of emissions from fossil-based electricity generation.
Azmat & Dr Gene Nelson
Just because you aren’t aware of studies that measure the benefits of renewables doesn’t mean that those dozens of studies don’t exist. I’ve done a couple of them myself. I don’t know where you get the data that shows increased gas generation. I’m looking at the utilities’ ERRA filings every year and I see falling gas generation. CARB’s emissions data confirms that emissions from the electricity sector are falling faster than any other sector, which is why we are pushing electrification.
I already posted a study in a previous posting addressing the life cycle costs. Here’s one by a pro nuclear group that shows that the life cycle emissions of most renewables are comparable to nuclear and far below those of convention fossil plants. http://www.world-nuclear.org/uploadedFiles/org/WNA/Publications/Working_Group_Reports/comparison_of_lifecycle.pdf
Note also that nuclear plants are largely non-dispatchable and create the opposite problem of variable output which is inflexibility–which means that they also require a dispatchable generation source,, a.k.a., natural gas, to follow load. Nuclear is already very expensive–both Vogtl and Diablo Canyon would cost in excess of $100/MWH to run. Reducing the capacity factor by somehow making these dispatchable for load following will only worsen their economics.
“I already posted a study in a previous posting addressing the life cycle costs. Here’s one by a pro nuclear group that shows that the life cycle emissions of most renewables are comparable to nuclear and far below those of convention fossil plants.”
Again, you conveniently ignore the intermittency of renewables. Gas is solar’s inseparable twin – it shoulders 75% of the responsibility for providing a steady supply of electricity. Solar needs spinning reserve, even when the sun is shining, to maintain grid stability.
I have no idea from what hat you’re pulling the nonsense “Diablo Canyon would cost in excess of $100/MWH” – today it’s generating electricity for $27/MWh, and load-following would not increase its cost significantly. A real-world example: Denmark, a country with 50% wind penetration, both 1) has the highest priced electricity in the EU, and 2) emits 17% more carbon than nuclear-powered France. Nuclear plants follow load all day long in France, yet somehow electricity costs 45% less than in Denmark.
And you ignore that gas is the inexorable twin of nuclear to load follow the swings of the grid. I saw that when we were hired by SMUD to review options for either running or closing Rancho Seco. Your proposed solution is no solution. The fact is that utilities are now looking at solar/wind+battery storage complexes to load follow with 100% renewables. Are you saying that you are a better informed utility engineer than those who are running the grid? If so, you’re going to have to present some credentials.
The cost of relicensing Diablo Canyon comes directly from PG&E in its retirement application, which I have pointed you (specifically) several times. Have you read PG&E’s application and supporting testimony? Are you also saying that you know PG&E’s costs better than PG&E? If so, you’re going to have to present some credentials. (BTW, you can see my credentials as attached to my 50 different testimony submittals at the CPUC.)
And the going forward cost of Diablo Canyon, as I presented in PG&E’s 2019 ERRA case, exceeds $40/MWH. (I can’t tell you the exact cost because it’s based on PG&E’s confidential data.) You can read my testimony in that case to see how I developed that cost number.
Rancho Seco?! Do I get to use 1966 solar panels as examples of current solar tech?
“The fact is that utilities are now looking at solar/wind+battery storage complexes to load follow with 100% renewables….”
Utilities are looking at load-following battery complexes, are they? I’d like to look at them too, but they don’t exist. There’s a reason for that: price-wise, you’re three orders of magnitude divorced from reality.
I’ve read PG&E’s application to close Diablo Canyon more times than I care to remember. Of course PG&E is inflating its cost of operation; they want to close it and burn gas. They can make more money by billing their cost of fuel to ratepayers, just like Edison and Sempra could with San Onofre.
“…Diablo Canyon would cost in excess of $100/MWH to run…”
“…the going forward cost of Diablo Canyon…exceeds $40/MWH…”
Your price of Diablo Canyon’s electricity is dropping like a rock. If I wait another hour, will it bear some semblance to what PG&E actually pays?
I use Rancho Seco because nuclear technology apparently hasn’t advanced much since the 1970s. You and others are still defending Diablo Canyon, which still must operate in continuous base load, which then forces the rest of the system to absorb the load variations. So Diablo is imposing similar requirements to continue using gas to load follow.
Yes, load following batteries and other storage exist at utility scale. Just search the Internet for multitudes of examples. If they don’t exist why is California planning on build a half dozen of these larger storage complexes within the next couple of years? Again, are you asserting that you’re a better electrical system engineer than those at PG&E, SCE and SDG&E.
That’s a pretty wild assertion about why PG&E wants to inflate its Diablo costs. Given that Vogtl also will cost about the same to run, PG&E’s estimates look a whole bunch better than yours. You need to come up with real EVIDENCE of the true costs rather than making baseless assertions. As to making money off of gas burn, the fuel costs are 100% pass through to ratepayers with NO shareholder returns to PG&E. Again, I’ve seen the confidential data in PG&E’s ERRA filings that supports this finding. You would be well advised to fully understand California ratemaking laws and regulations before you throw around assertions that are ignorant of the facts.
If you don’t understand the difference between total capital and operating costs incurred in 2025 and going forward operating costs incurred in 2019, then we really have no common language for discussion. I suggest that you do more research on electricity system costing methods. The two are totally consistent with each other.
Richard: In PG&E’s CPUC Application A.16-08-006 to abandon Diablo Canyon in 2025 the utility improperly burdens DCPP’s 2025-2045 operating cost with $3 billion in un-needed and un-necessary cooling system modification costs. The method PG&E employed to arrive at this bloated figure is very suspect. DCPP has been running under a SWRCB variance since 1984 where modest payments of about $3 million per year are made to mitigate any alleged harms of the plant’s once-through cooling system. Federal EPA 316(B) regulations recognize the zero-emissions benefits of nuclear power – and provide for a reasonableness test where cooling system costs must not be wholly out of proportion to benefits. Furthermore, the application of US EPA OTC rules appropriate to inland waterways to cooling by the open ocean is also an area where CGNP has raised scientific, engineering, and economics concerns.
The Idaho National Laboratories commissioned a cost study of DCPP’s 2015 operating costs. The results show a cost of $27.10/MWh, about 1/4 of your inflated $100/MWh alleged DCPP cost. In July, 2019, CAISO revealed the average 2018 wholesale cost of California’s power is $50.00/MWh – and nuclear power costs far less than the California average.
CGNP suggests that you review PG&E’s CPUC Application A.10-01-022. This was PG&E’s 2010 Application for cost recovery of DCPP’s re-licensing to 2045 costs. CGNP included relevant excerpts of PG&E’s 2010 Application obtained via the CPUC Data Request mechanism in their A.16-08-006 rebuttal to PG&E’s inflated cost projections submitted in 2016. PG&E’s 2010 filings strongly support the continued safe operation of Diablo Canyon to 2045 and beyond. CGNP’s lead counsel dryly observed that one set of PG&E’s DCPP filings must be false as they contradict each other. Given the financial incentive for PG&E to abandon the well-cared-for DCPP, CGNP concludes PG&E’s 2016 and later filings contain material mis-statements, in contravention to the CPUC Rules of Practice and Procedure, Rule 1.
CGNP has raised concerns regarding PG&E’s apparent lack of ethics – and likely harms to California’s public safety connected with the DCPP abandonment plans with the Federal Monitor overseeing PG&E’s criminal probation in the case styled as USA v PG&E before federal Judge William H. Alsup. Given your history of advocating for solar and wind, I believe Federal Judge Alsup is better qualified as a finder of fact in these matters.
The SWRCB’s ocean discharge rules are in place and the law. It is settled, and the SWRCB has been applying this to many more plants than just Diablo. If you have an issue, you need to appealing at the SWRCB–the CPUC has absolutely no control over that decision. The CPUC disagreed with your case, and in fact just about every other party disagreed with you. You stood alone with your assertion. That should tell you about whether it’s valid. Remember that one of the primary drivers of restructuring in the late 1990s was to escape the onerous costs of Diablo.
I have no clue of how the Idaho NL did there study. I doubt that they had access to PG&E’s confidential data like I did. I also doubt that they included all of Diablo’s going forward costs. (I’ve done this analysis several times over the last 20 years and get pretty much the same answer every time.)
Yes, the CAISO market price got to $50 last year (but the IOU’s forecast that it will drop back lower). That’s the first time since 2014 that it exceeded $40 if you look at p. 3 of the CAISO report: http://www.caiso.com/Documents/2018AnnualReportonMarketIssuesandPerformance.pdf. Diablo should not have running since 2014, and probably shouldn’t run this coming year given the price forecast. It’s a money loser for ratepayers.
I am all for Judge Alsup throwing the book at PG&E. Don’t confuse my opposition to boondoggles like Diablo with support for other technologies. It’s just the case now that new solar and wind are much more cost effective. I have been a strong critic of PG&E’s failure to properly manage its renewables portfolio. I’ve calculated that PG&E is maintaining a $20 to $30 per MWH risk hedge in that portfolio due to mismanagement. Unfortunately, that appears to be a sunk cost, just like Diablo’s capital costs.
That PG&E updated its cost assessment from 2010 to 2016 isn’t a surprise. That’s not a Rule 1 violation by any means. It’s learning and correcting.
My point was for a FULL LIFE CYCLE study, not one like the VW/ Audi etc Dieselgate. To make ‘solar panels’ you must make and process Silicon with very toxic materials. What do you do disposing the toxic panels 20 years hence?!
Truly full life cycle? How do you handle nuclear waste 10,000 years from now after our civilization has moved on? How do you transport large amounts of nuclear fuel & waste without an inevitable rail accident? How do you account for the inevitable nuclear reactor accidents (yet another last week)? (And I won’t even discuss the problems of petroleum and gas production and coal ash disposal…)
Truth is EVERY technology has hazards associated with it, some handled better than others, some with much more catastrophic risks than others. We can’t stand around trying to figure out all of the risks for new technologies, when we know the conventional technologies have at least as bad impacts. It’s worthwhile to explore and analyze those impacts, but you have insufficient evidence to single out solar technology as worse than others.
I’m not sure my key takeaway from this article about renewables in Mexico is that we should try and incentivize more nuclear in California.
I’m no expert on Mexico’s electricity sector but as best I can tell the cancellation of these renewables auctions has choked off the prospect of a bunch of low-cost zero-emissions generation being built. This generation was low-cost on a levelized per kwh basis (ie after accounting for capacity factors) and would almost certainly have been displacing fossil fuels, not existing hydro or nuclear. Surely Californians for Green Nuclear Power can get behind that if “green” is the operative word here?
Stephen: You appear to wish to ignore the imposed environmental and economic costs that are a consequence the inherent intermittency of solar and wind. In summary, a power grid powering California (or Mexico) sans solar and wind likely produces less emissions than a power grid employing those generation means. It is like the difference between running your vehicle at an essentially constant speed on the open road versus stopping and starting many times in gridlocked city driving. Inefficient, intermittent dispatch of the natural gas fired generation required to “firm” solar and wind increases emissions. As noted above, this is great news for natural gas suppliers, but bad news for ratepayers and the environment. (Any surplus nuclear power could be utilized for water desalination or charging electric vehicles.) BTW, the California Council of Science and Technology(CCST dot US) – California’s analogue to the National Academy of Sciences – was commissioned by the California Energy Commission to prepare a pair of reports in 2010 to determine the most cost-effective way to meet California’s legislated emissions targets. Their answer was to build about 30 nuclear plants here. This did not sit well with the fossil-fuel interests that determine California energy policy. See: https://ccst.us/reports/californias-energy-future-the-view-to-2050/
Of course a study done in 2010 found that nuclear was cost effective compared to solar and wind. Vogtl was estimated to cost about $4B and solar and wind were costing more than $100/MWH. (I prepared the CEC’s 2009 Cost of Generation report, and we looked at including nuclear technology at the time, but didn’t believe that we had enough information yet.) By 2013, Vogtl had doubled in cost (and it has doubled again) and solar and wind contracts were coming in at $60/MWH. Now they are down to $30 in some cases. If you’re continuing to rely on 2010 information, you are way out of date. It’s like looking at compute technology in 1985 and relying on a 1975 study.
(And I see that your fix to the inflexibility of nuclear is another set of not yet widely adopted (and costly in the case of desalination) technologies. Why is this better than noting that storage can be paired with renewables TODAY?)
California’s GHG emissions continue to fall because we’ve added solar and wind generation, despite your assertions that this is not possible. https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-08-12/california-greenhouse-gas-emissions-fell