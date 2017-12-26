Top 10 Blog Posts of 2017

The Energy Institute at Haas strives to bridge the gap between the frontiers of economics and the marketplace. We do this through our working paper series, advice to policymakers, and Energy Institute Blog.

Every week, researchers at the Energy Institute at Haas post a new blog that explores the economic implications of current energy debates and highlights important new research.

We’ve had plenty of raw material to work with this year: major swings in federal energy policy, California electricity and greenhouse gas markets pushing into uncharted territory, Latin America emerging as a low cost renewable energy leader, and low income countries experimenting with ways to expand electricity access.

Now let’s wind down 2017 with a look at the year’s most popular Energy Institute at Haas blog posts.

#10 Is Solar Really the Reason for Negative Electricity Prices?



Solar gets all the attention, but another explanation is at least as important.

by Lucas Davis

August 28, 2017

#9 Another Victory for the Behavioral Economists



A recent working paper shows that insights from behavioral economics help explain consumers’ choices in a demand response program.

by Catherine Wolfram

November 13, 2017

#8 Missing Money



Transitioning to renewable generation is challenging electricity market designs.

by Severin Borenstein

April 3, 2017

#7 The Problem with Demand Response



A recent event highlights the difficulties setting baselines for demand response programs.

by Catherine Wolfram

September 25, 2017

#6 Four Reasons Why Chile Is the Biggest Solar Market in Latin America



Despite recent challenges, Chile remains an attractive market for grid-scale solar.

by Lucas Davis

March 27, 2017

#5 Stop Blaming Drivers for Mexico City’s Smog



Cleaner gasoline could be the key to reducing ozone in Mexico City.

by Lucas Davis

June 5, 2017

#4 The Renewable Energy Auction Revolution



What’s up with record low renewable energy prices? Policy innovation is key to harnessing renewable energy potential.

by Meredith Fowlie

August 7, 2017

#3 Breaking News! California Electricity Prices are High



Renewable energy mandates might have something to do with it.

by James Bushnell

February 21, 2017

#2 Is the Duck Sinking?



Lots of solar and hydropower have led to negative wholesale electricity prices in California.

by Catherine Wolfram

April 24, 2017

#1 Evidence of a Decline in Electricity Use by U.S. Households



It has been slowing down for decades, but is electricity use by American households now going down?

by Lucas Davis

May 8, 2017